New Delhi: In a significant development, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that the impeachment charges against President Donald Trump will be filed.

Taking to Twitter, Pelosi said the President has engaged in abuse of power and has undermined the national security of the country.

“The President’s abuse of power undermined our national security and jeopardized the integrity of our elections. His actions are in defiance of both the vision of our founders and his own oath of office,” she said.

The statement from Pelosi comes a day after the House Judiciary Committee considered that potential charges are there against President Trump.

She also said that President Trump is a continuing threat to democracy and leaves all with no choice but to act. “I am asking our Chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she added.

“Over the past few weeks, the American people have heard the testimony of truly patriotic career public servants, distinguished diplomats and decorated war heroes. The facts presented are uncontested. The President has engaged in abuse of power,” she said in a series of tweets.