‘Important ally and partner of the US’: Rubio defends Trump’s 60-day waiver on Russia-related sanctions on India

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends Trump's 60-day Russia sanctions waiver, highlighting India's key alliance and global energy market security.

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Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump’s 60-day waiver on Russia-related sanctions, emphasizing India’s strategic value as an important US ally and partner. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Rubio noted that nations like India cannot instantly pivot away from Russian energy supplies despite voluntary diversification efforts. He warned that imposing tariffs and sanctions concurrently amidst ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could severely impact global economic stability and energy markets.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday, Rubio said the administration needed time to assess the wider economic impact of the measures, particularly as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine were disrupting global energy supplies. His remarks came in response to criticism from Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who described the waiver as a mistake that would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well, there are other countries – the problem is these sanctions were not just sanctions on Russia. They include tariffs on a number of countries – India, for example, and others,” Rubio said. He said Trump wanted to use the 60-day period to examine the potential consequences of enforcing both sanctions and tariffs. Rubio specifically acknowledged India’s efforts to diversify its energy purchases while explaining why Washington considered an immediate disruption of Russian supplies difficult.

Rubio said the administration was weighing several developments affecting international energy markets, including the conflict involving Iran, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia and damage to energy infrastructure during the Russia-Ukraine war.

“And then you’ve got countries like India, for example, that have voluntarily diversified their energy portfolio but are still getting a substantial amount of energy from Russia because it’s hard to pivot from one day to the next, but they’re also an important ally and partner of the United States,” he said.

“Well, that diesel was going to be sold one way or the other,” he said. Rubio said the United States had previously issued a 60-day waiver involving Russian oil when shipping through the Strait of Hormuz faced difficulties. He also warned that overlapping international conflicts were creating economic pressures extending beyond the countries directly involved.

(With inputs from agencies)