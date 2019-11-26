Lahore: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had hidden 23 bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and millions of dollars as well.

“He [Imran Khan] should not hide. He should present receipts. The nation wants to know why he hid 23 bank accounts from the ECP. He should be held accountable about the millions of dollars he took,” said Ahsan, The News International reported.

Ahsan said that Imran Khan who was calling other people thieves and crooks himself turned out to be a corrupt person.

Talking about the controversy over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that irresponsible statements from the PTI have already made matters worse and the government had been wrong in stating that the total amount of loans taken from China was $18 billion.

“The total amount of loans taken from China amount to $5.8 billion,” said Ahsan.

The CPEC was started during the tenure of the PML-Nawaz government.