Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • World
  • Ahead Of Arrest, Imran Khan Releases Video, Appeals To People Of Pakistan To Keep Fighting | LIVE
live

Ahead Of Arrest, Imran Khan Releases Video, Appeals To People Of Pakistan To Keep Fighting | LIVE

According to Pakistan news outlet Dawn, Islamabad deputy inspector general (operations) Shahzad Bukhari told reporters that officials had gathered outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence to take the PTI chief into custody as there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Updated: March 14, 2023 7:01 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Heavy contingent of police reaches Imran's residence; arrest likely today (File Photo)
Heavy contingent of police reaches Imran's residence; arrest likely today (File Photo)

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Ahead of his arrest, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a video on Twitter, appealing the supporters to keep fighting “with full courage and determination and stand firm in the field of work for real freedom and rule of law.” In a video message on Twitter, Imran said police had arrived to arrest him. “They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong.” Khan is evading arrest in the Toshakana case – the only case in which his arrest warrant is not suspended, a media outlet reported. A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since Monday to comply with the court orders to arrest the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who faces a number of cases in different cities, Geo News reported.

Also Read:

WATCH: Scenes From Imran Khan’s Residence

PTI Supports Gather Outside Imran Khan’s Residence

A number of PTI supporters gathered outside Imran Khan’s residence to protest against the arrest. There were also reports of stones being pelted at the police officials. According to Dawn, Islamabad police have deployed water cannons, and tear gas as PTI supporters pelt stones outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence.

DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari is leading the police party that has surrounded Imran Khan’s residence in the city’s posh area.

While talking to the media, the police official said, “We have come to comply with the warrant. We know the details of the case but cannot discuss”.

Live Updates

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Pakistani police say they are at former PM Imran Khan’s house to hand over two arrest warrants alleging corruption and “terrorism”, reported Al Jazeera.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Many people have been injured as the clash between PTI supporters and Police turns violent.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: The Pakistan government has called out paramilitary forces to control the situation.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: DIG Islamabad injured in a clash between police and PTI supporters

  • 6:16 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Former PM Releases Video Ahead Of Arrest

    My message to my people is to stand up with full courage and determination and stand firm in the field of work for real freedom and rule of law!

  • 6:11 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Former Pak PM Releases Video Ahead Of Arrest

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: PTI vice-chairman SM Qureshi Arrives At Zaman Park

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Cops Enter Zaman Park

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Ex-Pak PM Won’t Surrender, Says PTI leader Farukh Habib

    “The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let’s see what new warrants police have brought with them now,” Habib said.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Violent Clash Erupts Outside Zaman Park

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 14, 2023 5:16 PM IST

Updated Date: March 14, 2023 7:01 PM IST

More Stories