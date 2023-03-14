Home

Ahead Of Arrest, Imran Khan Releases Video, Appeals To People Of Pakistan To Keep Fighting | LIVE

According to Pakistan news outlet Dawn, Islamabad deputy inspector general (operations) Shahzad Bukhari told reporters that officials had gathered outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence to take the PTI chief into custody as there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Heavy contingent of police reaches Imran's residence; arrest likely today (File Photo)

Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates: Ahead of his arrest, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a video on Twitter, appealing the supporters to keep fighting “with full courage and determination and stand firm in the field of work for real freedom and rule of law.” In a video message on Twitter, Imran said police had arrived to arrest him. “They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong.” Khan is evading arrest in the Toshakana case – the only case in which his arrest warrant is not suspended, a media outlet reported. A team of Islamabad police has been in Lahore since Monday to comply with the court orders to arrest the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who faces a number of cases in different cities, Geo News reported.

WATCH: Scenes From Imran Khan’s Residence

Outside Imran Khan’s house right now. Stone pelting has begun. Arrest imminent? 5pm, @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/sbOxcVtwv3 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 14, 2023

PTI Supports Gather Outside Imran Khan’s Residence

A number of PTI supporters gathered outside Imran Khan’s residence to protest against the arrest. There were also reports of stones being pelted at the police officials. According to Dawn, Islamabad police have deployed water cannons, and tear gas as PTI supporters pelt stones outside Imran’s Zaman Park residence.

DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari is leading the police party that has surrounded Imran Khan’s residence in the city’s posh area.

While talking to the media, the police official said, “We have come to comply with the warrant. We know the details of the case but cannot discuss”.

