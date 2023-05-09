Home

Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court, PTI Calls Emergency Meeting | LIVE UPDATES

Pakistani security agents arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases, officials from his party said.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrested

Lahore: Pakistani security agents arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases, officials from his party said.

Khan was dragged outside and pushed into a police vehicle by agents from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

In a video message on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Cheema, said: “They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib.”

The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) posted the visuals of Khan’s arrest and wrote, “Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country.”

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has asked the Islamabad police chief, the interior ministry secretary, and the additional attorney general to appear before the court within 15 minutes, Dawn reported.

“The IHC CJ said that he was showing “restraint” and warned that he would “summon” the prime minister if the Islamabad police chief did not appear before the court,” Dawn further said. “Come to court and tell us why Imran has been arrested and in which case,” the Pakistani newspaper quoted Justice Farooq.

To recall, Khan has been implicated in over one hundred cases since his ouster from power in April last year.

