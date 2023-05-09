Home

Protesters Barge Into Pakistan Army Headquarter In Rawalpindi After Imran Khan Arrest | Top Points

Protests erupted across Pakistan shortly after Imran Khan was whiskey away by paramilitary Rangers in connection to multiple graft case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed into the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

New Delhi: Protests erupted across Pakistan as former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection to multiple graft cases. Protesters believed to be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters stormed into the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistani media reported.

Imran Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the leading opposition figure, was dragged from the Islamabad High Court by security agents from the National Accountability Bureau, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior official with his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Imran Khan, who appeared before the court in connection to the case, was shoved into an armored car and whisked away. Khan was taken to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, for questioning at the offices of the National Accountability Bureau, according to police and government officials. He also was to undergo a routine medical checkup, police said.

Fawad Chaudhry denounced the arrest of the 71-year-old former cricket star as “an abduction”. Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast video of Khan being hauled away.

Imran Khan had arrived at the Islamabad High Court from nearby Lahore, where he lives, to face charges in the graft cases. He has denounced the cases against him, which include terrorism charges, as a politically motivated plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy. Khan has campaigned against Sharif and demanded early elections.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked demonstrations by his supporters in at least three cities. Videos shared on social media showed several protesters with sticks in hand barging into the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters. Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road.

