Imran Khan BIG health update: Relief for Ex-Pakistan PM as PTI leader undergoes fifth eye procedure

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a successful fifth eye procedure in Islamabad, bringing a wave of relief as doctors reported positive signs of clinical improvement.

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Imran Khan - File image

Imran Khan BIG health update: In a significant international update from Islamabad, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent his fifth eye procedure at a government hospital on Monday. With medical staff reporting signs of clinical improvement, the Former Pakistan Prime Minister is reportedly in a better condition after reports of several assaults against him. As per reports carried by Pakistani media, Khan, 74, is being treated for retinal vein occlusion, a condition caused by blocked veins draining blood from the retina that can lead to permanent vision loss. Here are all the details you need to know about the health conditions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his recent eye surgery.

What treatment is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan receiving recently?

The treatment follows a fourth intravitreal injection administered in April at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Where is Imran Khan currently jailed?

The former premier has been held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since August 2023 on a series of charges that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party state are politically motivated. His medical condition has become a sensitive political issue since earlier this year, when his legal counsel informed the Supreme Court that Khan’s vision in one eye had deteriorated significantly during his incarceration.

“Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi s/o Ikram Ullah Khan Niazi, age 74 years was brought to PIMS for follow up eye treatment i.e. fifth intravitreal injection on 15th June 2026,” the hospital administration said in a statement.

Also read: Massive relief for Imran Khan as Islamabad hospital shares KEY details on Former Pakistan PM’s eye treatment

“After obtaining informed consent and under standard monitoring, adopting all standard precautionary measures and protocols in the operation theater, he was injected with fifth dose of intravitreal injection under guidance of microscopy by the surgeons,” it added.

‘Violation of rights’: PTI accuses Pak govt of denying medical access to Imran Khan

In another update, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accused the federal government of denying adequate medical treatment to former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, a report by IANS said quoting local media.

Also read: Imran Khan health update: Former Pakistan PM in trouble as doctors say ‘Irreversible damage to right eye’, he will now be…

The leaders also accused the Pakistani government of obstructing access for family members and party officials, arguing that these restrictions constitute a violation of rights.

(With inputs from agencies)