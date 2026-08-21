Imran Khan Big Update: Pakistan’s ex-PM returns to jail after brief checkup at private hospital

Imran Khan Big Update: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday shifted back to Adiala prison after spending a few hours at a hospital in Islamabad.

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Imran Khan Big Update: Pakistan’s ex-PM returns to jail after brief checkup at private hospital | Image: ANI

Imran Khan Big Update: In the latest development, imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shifted back to Adiala Prison on Friday after spending a few hours at a private hospital in Islamabad. He was shifted to the hospital for a brief medical examination, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said. Police took Khan to Shifa International Hospital following a Supreme Court order for a brief medical examination, including for an eye condition.

Notably, the former Pak PM was ousted from power four years ago in 2022 and has remained in prison for more than three years. Khan was supposed to remain in the hospital till his next hearing, which is scheduled till September 16. PTI earlier hailed the country’s top court’s verdict to transfer Khan to a hospital, “Imran Khan’s arrival at the hospital for treatment is not our destination, but merely a milestone. Our true freedom is the real destination, and an independent judiciary is indispensable for achieving it.”

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.