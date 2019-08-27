Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering a complete closure of air space to India, the country’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Tuesday amid tensions between the two neighbours over New Delhi’s revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Prime Minister (Imran Khan) is considering a complete closure of air space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in Cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration… #Modi has started we’ll finish!” tweeted the Minister.

Chaudhry’s comments came as Khan held a Cabinet meeting on Kashmir in which he said that he would raise the Kashmir issue in the world.

The cricketer-turned-politician, in his address to the nation on Monday, said that the Indian government had made a “historic blunder” by revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir. He had warned that if India and Pakistan head towards war, “impact will be felt globally”.

Khan said that he would raise the Kashmir issue during the UN General Assembly on September 27 and meet world leaders in New York.

He also announced that a 30-minute event will be held every week in Pakistan to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and the first such ceremony will be held on coming Friday.