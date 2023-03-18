Home

Imran Khan’s Convoy Meets With Accident Enroute To Appear Before Islamabad Court In Toshakhana Case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday reportedly met with accident to appear before court in Islamabad in Toshakhana case.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan ‘s convoyon Saturday reportedly met with accident to appear before court in Islamabad in Toshakhana case. A vehicle in the convoy of Imran Khan met with an accident as he heads to Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case, Pakistani media reported.

The PTI leader was scheduled to appear before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal to attend proceedings on the complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing details of gifts in his assets declarations.

Accompanied by a convoy of his party workers, the PTI chief has departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, according to the party, Dawn reported. The government on Friday shifted the venue of the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex for the hearing of the case after the PTI raised security concerns, Dawn reported.

The Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad issued a notification declaring Court No 1 Judicial Complex at G-11 as the venue for the hearing of the case filed by the district election commissioner against Imran, terming it a “one-time dispensation”.

In the last hearing on Thursday, the court rejected Imran’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued for him, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s top regulatory body of lawyers said it was ready to mediate between the government and the opposition. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar was giving statements every day to sit together and solve issues and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also asked for talks.

“Extend this process beyond statements and give a date and venue for the [political] parties to meet. Imran Khan has already favoured dialogues,” he tweeted, according to Dawn.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.