Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan is reportedly in big legal trouble. It is alleged that during a speech on Saturday night, Imran Khan threatened Pakistan Police and judges. Following this, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) immediately banned the live telecast of Imran Khan's speeches. The Police are also going to take legal action. According to media reports, Rangers have been put on an alert and Khan can be arrested at any time.

According to PEMRA, "Khan has violated Article 19 of the Constitution. Imran Khan is constantly making baseless allegations against the country's army, police, and judiciary. His speeches are spreading hatred."

What did Imran Khan say?

Imran had during a rally, organized at F9 Park in Islamabad on 20 August, said, "Pakistan's police is arresting my party leaders on the instructions of someone. When I asked the police why Shahbaz Gill has been arrested, the police said that they were just following orders."

Woman judge also threatened

Not only this, Imran Khan is said to have accused and threaten the woman judge who ordered that Gill be taken on remand. He accused the judge of being biased against his party and threatened to act against her. He said, “Judiciary should also prepare itself for the consequences.”