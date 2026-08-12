Imran Khan dead? Pak journalist’s big claim as uncertainty mounts over former PM’s well-being

Is the cricketer-turned-politician and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan alive? Pak journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan has made an explosive claim about the jailed former PM’s well-being.

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Imran Khan dead? Pak journalist’s big claim as uncertainty mounts over former PM’s well-being | Image: X

Imran Khan Dead? Amid ongoing concerns over former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health and whether he could walk out of jail anytime soon, Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan has made an explosive claim about the jailed former PM’s well-being that has made headlines all over. He claimed that ‘three senior military sources told him they believed Imran might have died in jail.’

The explosive and unverified claim by Wajahat Khan has reignited speculation over Imran Khan’s well-being and whether he will be released from jail anytime soon. These rumors have resurfaced months after previous reports claimed that he had died in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Wajahat Khan is an Emmy-nominated journalist who is now based in the United States. The journalist has made the claim at a very volatile moment. On Tuesday, the former PM’s family and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party complained that the Shehbaz Sharif government is not allowing them access to meet Khan amid concerns over his health.

PTI’s 2 Million Are Ready Warning

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM and PTI leader Sohail Afridi recently claimed that over “two million people were ready to take to the streets”, warning that “the anger among youth could become impossible to contain” by the Pakistan government and CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The PTI has announced a long march towards Islamabad on September 27. The party has issued a warning that it can hold a protest soon if Imran’s family and doctors continue to be denied access.

Notably, the Pak government is also facing pressure from outside the nation. A bipartisan group of 13 US lawmakers has sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, requesting him to raise Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s detention issue directly with the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Why Is Imran Khan In Jail?

Former PM Imran Khan has been behind bars since August 5, 2023, and is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the £190-million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. His wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to seven years in jail in the same case. The former Pakistani PM is also facing pending trials in connection with May 9, 2023 protests, during which his party’s supporters attacked Army installations across Pakistan.