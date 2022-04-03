New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for dissolution of National Assembly and fresh elections in the country. Imran Khan’s move came after the no-trust motion got dismissed. In a short address, Imran Khan said he has written to the President to dissolve the Pakistan Assembly and urged people of the country to prepare for the fresh elections.Also Read - Imran Khan Recommends Dissolution Of Pakistan Assembly, Fresh Elections; No-Trust Vote Dismissed

“I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections,” Imran Khan said shortly after no-confidence motion against him was dismissed.

“I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan Recommends Dissolution Of Pakistan Assembly, Fresh Elections | 10 Points