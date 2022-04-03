New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for dissolution of National Assembly and fresh elections in the country. Imran Khan’s move came after the no-trust motion got dismissed. In a short address, Imran Khan said he has written to the President to dissolve the Pakistan Assembly and urged people of the country to prepare for the fresh elections.Also Read - Imran Khan Recommends Dissolution Of Pakistan Assembly, Fresh Elections; No-Trust Vote Dismissed
“I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections,” Imran Khan said shortly after no-confidence motion against him was dismissed.
“I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” Imran Khan said.
Imran Khan Recommends Dissolution Of Pakistan Assembly, Fresh Elections | 10 Points
- PM Imran Khan said he has written to the President for dissolution of Pakistan Assembly and called for fresh elections in the country. “I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakitan to prepare for elections,” Imran Khan said.
- Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejected the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan and declared it “unconstitutional”.
- “Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari posted on Twitter.
- Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as Pakistan PM Imran Khan faces a no-confidence motion in National Assembly.
- Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, was at a critical juncture of his political career as he had lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.
- Imran Khan has described the rebel lawmakers as “traitors” and said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives as he pleaded with them to come back and foil the Opposition’s attempt to topple his government.
- Imran Khan termed the opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as a disgrace” to the country and said it was due their policies in the past that a foreign power was openly calling for regime change in Pakistan.
- Imran Khan on Friday claimed his life was in danger while asserting that he will not give up. He had also claimed that there was a “foreign conspiracy” to throw him out of power. He had shared some content of a letter – purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government – with his cabinet members and a selected group of journalists.
- The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.
- No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.