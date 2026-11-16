Imran Khan fears heart attack, stroke in Pakistan jail, says he may not return alive

Imran Khan, in a letter to top judges of Pakistan, has warned that he could die in prison amid deteriorating health.

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Imran Khan fears heart attack, stroke in Pakistan jail, says he may not return alive | image; ANI

May Not Return Alive: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who is in jail, has said that he could die in prison amid deteriorating health. He alleged that the Pak government has denied him and his wife, Bushra Bibi, access to better medical treatment. The former PM said that he has already lost 85 percent of the vision in his right eye and is at high risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He claimed that his wife’s eyesight is also affected after an earlier eye surgery.

What did Imran Khan say?

In a letter to the country’s top judges, Imran Khan wrote his fears of dying in jail. The letter was shared on X by his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who had been instructed by the ex-PM to convey his words to judges. It is to be noted that Safdar had met Khan at Adiala Jail on November 2 and November 11.

“At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive,” Khan wrote in the letter. The open letter was sent to the chief justices of Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court, SC and Islamabad High Court on Monday, reported Dawn.

Imran Khan Appealed For Urgent Medical Intervention

Khan, who is the founder of Pakistan Tehkreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged an urgent medical intervention and the resumption of the previous court’s order related to his and his wife’s treatment.

“I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party,” he said, adding that he had “given my life to Pakistan through cricket, philanthropy and public service”.

“I have conveyed this letter faithfully and solely on these instructions. The words that follow are his,” Safdar said.

Khan’s Imprisonment

It is to be noted that Imran Khan has been in Adiala Jail since August 5, 2023. His wife Bushra Bibi was arrested by Pak police on January 17 last year in a separate case.

In the letter, Khan claimed that it was now the “only way my voice can leave these walls”.

Khan said he had been kept in isolation for up to 22 hours a day. His family members are not permitted to meet him. Khan alleged that he has no access to lawyers, books, TV or telephone calls to his sons.

“I was totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado from the outside world, in torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day,” he wrote.

The PTI chief claimed that he had lost 85 percent of the vision in his right eye.

In the letter, he wrote that his blood pressure had surged to 192 and 193 on November 10. He claimed that doctors had warned him of a heightened risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

The condition of the ex-Pak PM was identified only after his lawyer was allowed to meet him on February 10 this year, after his appointment as a court-appointed adviser by the Supreme Court.