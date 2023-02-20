Home

Imran Khan, Former Pakistan PM, Likely To Be Arrested Today

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is likely to be arrested on Monday in connection to a funding case.

New Delhi: Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, is likely to be arrested on Monday in connection to a funding case. This comes a day after Imran Khan on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court to hear his petition seeking a probe into his own audio leaks, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Imran Khan while addressing the nation via a video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, said: “I request the Supreme Court to also hear my plea.” Khan asked the judiciary to take action against the numerous audio leaks related to him, his wife Bushra Bibi, as well as his party’s leaders and allies. He said: “Our fundamental rights were violated. If the prime minister speaks through a secure line and it gets leaked, then it is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. Our judiciary must take action against it.”

Last year, the former Pakistan prime minister, following his multiple alleged audio leaks released on the internet, approached the apex court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to investigate the PM House audio leaks while he was still in office.

