Islamabad: Putting Imran Khan in a very difficult position, Pakistan’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) lawyer Khawar Qureshi said that Imran Khan’s government can’t move the world court on the Kashmir issue as they lack substantial evidence to back its claim of genocide in the Valley.

“It’s very difficult to produce high evidential threshold of genocide in Kashmir, in absence of which it’s extremely difficult for Pakistan to take this case to the ICJ,” Khawar Qureshi said.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan post abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

Pakistan also approached the United Nations over the Kashmir issue, but gained little success.

After failing to get any support from the UN Security Council or the US, Pakistan had said that it will seek to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Upping the ante against India, Islamabad also threatened to move the world court on the claims of genocide in the Valley.

On August 26, PM Modi at a meeting with US President Donald Trump had clearly stated that ‘all issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature’. “India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together. All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them,” the Prime Minister had said in a joint press conference with the US president.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Imran Khan said that his country would not be the first to use nuclear weapons. Khan, in an opinion piece in The New York Times, published on August 30, had said that if the world does nothing to stop the Indian assault on Kashmir and its people, there will be consequences for the whole world as two nuclear-armed states get ever closer to a direct military confrontation.