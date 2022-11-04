Imran Khan Health Update: Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Stable, Bullets Removed
According to reports, the bullets have been removed from his leg where he was shot and his condition is stable.
Imran Khan Health Update: Former Pakistan Prime Minister is recovering from the bullet injuries sustained yesterday during a rally near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad. According to reports, the bullets have been removed from his leg where he was shot and his condition is stable. The doctors have confirmed that the bullet has been removed from Imran Khan’s leg.
However, one of his leg bones was damaged by the bullet. Doctors said he is out of danger now. His physical condition is stable. However, according to sources, he is somewhat stable after being shot in the leg. The doctors are keeping an eye on him. Dr. Faizal Sultan, head of the medical team, said that Imran Khan is currently stable and his blood pressure is also fine.
Imran Khan has been rushed to Shaukat Khanum hospital after he was injured as bullet shots were fired near his long march container. For the unversed, a firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad.
Security has been beefed up in a round Shaukat Khanum Hospital where Khan is admitted. Former Pakistan PM’s followers have staged protests in various places.
Khan was leading the ongoing anti-government long march towards Islamabad. The march had entered the seventh day on Thursday. He had asserted that the protest will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at with an AK-47.
