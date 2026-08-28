Imran Khan hospital shift sparks controversy over alleged court order breach

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi has claimed that the federal government failed to follow the Supreme Court’s order on Imran Khan’s medical treatment. The controversy has put renewed focus on the former prime minister’s health in custody and the implementation of court orders.

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The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift the 73-year-old to private-run Shifa Hospital. File image/ANI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi on Friday alleged that the federal government breached the Supreme Court’s order on Imran Khan’s medical treatment. He claimed the jailed former prime minister was moved to a hospital in a “fraudulent manner under the cover of darkness.” The Supreme Court on August 18 ordered the government to shift the 73-year-old to private-run Shifa Hospital following months of concern raised by Khan’s family and supporters over his health, particularly an eye condition diagnosed earlier this year.

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However, on the night of August 20-21, the former cricketer-turned-politician was admitted to the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical procedure and other diagnostic examinations instead of Shifa Hospital. He was subsequently transported back to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Addressing a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, the chief minister said the Supreme Court had ordered that Khan be treated at Shifa International Hospital in the presence of his sister and personal doctors.

“The federal government committed fraud with the Supreme Court’s order and brought Imran Khan to the hospital in a fraudulent manner under the cover of darkness,” he alleged. Afridi said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was “extremely concerned” about Khan’s health and demanded strict implementation of all court orders concerning him. He alleged that Khan’s health had deteriorated while he remained under the supervision of the federal government.

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Khan was arrested on August 5, 2023, in a corruption case and has remained in custody since then. Meanwhile, Khan’s sister on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing on a contempt petition against the federal government for failing to transfer him to a private hospital. Umza Khan filed the petition after the Supreme Court fixed the date of hearing on her earlier plea to September 16.