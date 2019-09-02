New Delhi: Tim Roemer, former US ambassador to India who was responsible for broadening and deepening the US-India partnership, has accused Pakistan PM Imran Khan of increasing the volatility of the region and urged that the US policy should “remain steady towards strategic ties with India”, and push Pakistan for “real results” on anti-terror cooperation.

In a tweet, tagging Imran’s opinion piece in the NYT where he has threatened the world with the spectre of a nuclear war over Kashmir, Roemer said: “Pakistan PM Imran Khan hypes the Kashmir situation, personally attacks PM Modi, and increases the volatility in the region. US policy should remain steady toward strategic relations with India, emphasize CT cooperation, and push Pakistan for real results.”

A few days ago, Roemer had condoled the passing away of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He tweeted: “Recent passing of my friend, Finance Minister of India Arun Jaitley. He was a bridge builder, brilliant lawyer, and huge cricket fan. The people of India will miss a dedicated public servant.”

He was American ambassador to India from 2009 to 2011 during the Presidentship of Barack Obama. He oversaw the implementation of several key policies and initiatives, including increasing cooperation, technology transfer and commercial sales in the defence and space industries.

He also oversaw signing of the Counterterrorism Cooperation Initiative with India to further expand cooperation in areas such as intelligence and homeland security, border security, money laundering and terrorist financing; and working with the United States to assist India on its Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership. He also stressed on commerce and exports, helping move India from America’s 25th-largest trading partner to 12th.