Wazirabad: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was on Thursday injured in his leg in an assassination attempt during his ‘real freedom’ rally in Wazirabad. According to ARY News, the incident happened at Zafarali Khan Chowk in Wazirabad. Preliminary reports suggest that five others have been injured in the incident. The attacker has been arrested soon after the incident.Also Read - Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

Local media reported that the shots were fired on the container-mounted-truck carrying Imran Khan in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Soon after the firing incident, Imran Khan was taken from the container to a bulletproof vehicle and he was later rushed to hospital for treatment. Also Read - Photo of Imran Khan Attacker Carrying Pistol Emerges

Geo TV reported that Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg during the firing, but he is safe now. Also Read - BREAKING: Imran Khan Issues First Statement After Sustaining Bullet Injury At A Rally in Pakistan

Watch video of attack during Imran Khan’s rally

#BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured after an assassination attemp near his convey, reports Pakistan Media. pic.twitter.com/CUU5kALOG3 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 3, 2022

Several videos shared on social media showed Imran Khan being transferred to a bulletproof vehicle after the firing. The incident happened when he was travelling in an open-top vehicle during the rally. Apart from Imran Khan, PTI leader Faisal Javed was also injured.

Giving details, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said that the miscreants shot at Imran Khan with an AK-47 and added that it was a ‘targeted attack’. According to former minister Asad Umar, Imran Khan has been moved to Lahore and was taken to a hospital.

The people present in the rally were injured as an unidentified person opened fire on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan near the Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad on Thursday.

Soon after the firing incident, major chaos broke out near Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala, reported local channel Geo News.

Notably, the incident happened just about 200 km from Islamabad, brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007.