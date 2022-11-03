New Delhi: Soon after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured at a rally in Pakistan’s Wazirabad, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Thursday and said India is monitoring the situation.Also Read - Photo of Imran Khan Attacker Carrying Pistol Emerges

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot by assailants during a protest rally in Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad. The attacker has been arrested, according reports. Chaotic scenes erupted near PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at party chief Imran Khan.

#WATCH | "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," says MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on firing on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan wherein he too is injured pic.twitter.com/yx5G5f7D9b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

As per Updates from Geo News, Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital. Geo News also reported that four to five PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed, have also sustained injuries.

Giving details, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said, “Imran Khan is our red line and an attempt has been made to cross that red line.” He also said that Khan will fight till his last breath.

According to the police, the suspect who opened fire on Khan’s container has been arrested.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the firing incident in Gujranwala and directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from the inspector-general of police and chief secretary of Punjab.

In the meantime, Imran Khan, after surviving the attack, told his close aides that “Allah has given he me another live” and vowed to fight back. “I know they want to kill me but they don’t know Allah protecting me,” Khan was quoted as telling his close aides.