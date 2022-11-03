Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan issued his first statement after sustaining a bullet injury during his rally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala. Thanking almighty, the former Prime Minister said, “Allah has given me another life, I will fight back Inshallah.”Also Read - Imran Khan Injured During Pakistan Rally: India Issues Statement, Says Monitoring Situation

Khan was injured in firing during his rally in Pakistan's Gujranwala and was rushed to a hospital. He was seen bandaged on his right leg and and being moved into an SUV. The attacker, who has been arrested, fired at Imran Khan when the former cricketer was standing atop a container-truck to address his ongoing "long march" against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

The incident brought back chilling memories of how former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot dead during a rally in 2007, though Khan escaped serious injury, said news agencies.

WATCH VIDEO:

The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

“Imran Khan is injured, may Allah protect him, the whole nation should pray for the life of Imran Khan,” PTI’s Farrukh Habib said on Twitter.