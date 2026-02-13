Home

Imran Khan loses 85% vision, might be flown abroad for treatment; Is it part of some deal?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Shehbaz Sharif's government said on Friday that they are concerned about Imran Khan's health and want to assure the opposition that the government will not be negligent in this matter.

New Delhi: Reports that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost 85% of his vision in one eye have stirred political turmoil in the country. Khan’s party, the PTI, and other opposition parties have protested over the issue. Following this, the government has hinted at sending Imran Khan abroad for treatment. Experts consider this a ‘deal’ for Imran Khan’s release from prison. Pakistan has a long history of opposition leaders being released from prison, often citing medical conditions as the reason.

According to a report in Dawn, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government, said on Friday, 13 February 2026, that they are concerned about Imran Khan’s health. They want to assure the opposition that the government will not be negligent in this matter.

‘Not political but a medical matter’

Fazal Chaudhry, responding to the question of Imran Khan’s eye problem, said, “There’s no need to view this politically. It’s a medical matter. Imran will be taken wherever he wants for a check-up. If he wants to go to Al-Shifa Eye Trust, he will be taken there. If the Chief Justice recommends a doctor, he will be taken there.”

Fazal appealed not to politicise the issue, saying that it’s a sensitive issue. A doctor or super-specialist will examine Imran Khan’s eyes. We will try to ensure he receives the best possible treatment. Although the minister’s statement did not mention sending him abroad, there is growing speculation that Imran may be taken to London.

Imran’s son raises questions

Imran Khan’s son, Kasim, tweeted, “The loss of vision in my father Imran Khan’s right eye is due to the government’s negligence. This is happening because of his 922 days of solitary confinement in jail and the lack of medical care.” His health is deteriorating with each passing day.

Kasim, while targeting the government and the army, said that the responsibility for any harm to his father lies entirely with the government in power, the Army Chief, and the puppets who are allowing this atrocity to occur. My brother and I are not being granted visas to visit our father despite his deteriorating health.

What is the whole matter?

Pakistan’s Supreme Court appointed PTI lawyer Salman Safdar as amicus curiae. He met Imran Khan in jail on Tuesday. Subsequently, he submitted a seven-page report to the Supreme Court regarding Imran’s health. In jail, Imran told Safdar that he had lost 85% of his vision in his right eye.

After receiving the report, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the formation of a medical team to examine former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s eyes. Considering the report, the court on Thursday directed that Imran’s eyes be examined before February 16. Imran Khan should also be allowed to speak to his children over the phone.

A bench headed by Pakistan’s Chief Justice Yahya Afridi began hearing the case regarding the health of Imran Khan, who is lodged in Adiala Jail, this week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.