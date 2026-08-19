Relief for Imran Khan’s family: Pakistan ex-PM meets Bushra Bibi, sister following Supreme Court order

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has been in Adiala Jail since 2023 in connection with several cases. For nearly a year now, he was restricted from meeting his family leading many to believe that he had passed away in jail.

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PTI founder Imran Khan was allowed to meet with his family after nearly nine months. File image/PTI

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan reportedly met his wife Bushra Bibi and his sister Noreen Niazi at the Adiala Jail after the country’s Supreme Court allowed weekly family meetings for the jailed leader amid concerns over his health. Notably, the leader met his family for the first time in nine months.

The development came just a day after the Supreme Court ordered Khan to be moved from jail to a hospital. According to jail sources quoted by the Express Tribune, his meeting with his sister lasted about 15 minutes, while his meeting with Bushra Bibi went on for roughly 30 to 35 minutes.

According to reports, Noreen told Khan about the Supreme Court order directing his transfer to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital. The two also discussed his health and some pending legal issues. Noreen confirmed that she had met the former PM but did not give any statement to reporters.

Also Read | ‘Move Imran Khan to hospital’: Top Pakistan court orders shift from Adiala Jail amid health concerns

Noreen was later seen leaving Adiala Jail with her sisters, Aleema and Uzma Khan. The trio had reportedly reached the Dahgal checkpoint after the Supreme Court issued its order. Police stopped them at first, but eventually allowed Noreen to move towards the prison alone.

Also held at Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi met with her family members for around 40 minutes. She was visited by her children, Musa and Mubashara Maneka, along with her sister-in-law Mehrunnisa. The children are from her first marriage, which ended in divorce, and she married Khan.

Pakistan SC’s decision

Just a day earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Imran Khan to be transferred from Adiala Jail to a hospital. The directive came after repeated demands from the former PM’s family and party, who sought medical treatment for him amid concerns over his health.

Concerns over Khan’s health were repeatedly raised by his son last year. His lawyers later alleged that the former Pakistan PM had suffered major vision loss in his right eye while behind bars.

Khan’s spokesperson, Naeem Haider Panjutha, said on X that the Supreme Court directed authorities to move the former PM to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. He is expected to stay there until September 16.

Also Read | ‘Imran Khan is not dead’: Pakistan Army rejects journalist’s explosive claims on PTI founder

Zulfikar Bukhari, a PTI spokesperson, welcomed the top court’s decision but said the party believed it should have come sooner, when Khan’s eye and overall health had not deteriorated so much. He added that Khan should stay in hospital until his doctors are satisfied with his condition.

The 73-year-old former PM has been in jail since August 2023, following convictions in several cases. Khan has repeatedly alleged that the cases were politically motivated and came after he was ousted from power in 2022.