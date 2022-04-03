Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday notified that Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of the country.Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Islamabad, Pillion Riding Banned As Imran Khan Faces No-Trust Vote

Also Read - Imran Khan Recommends Dissolution Of Pakistan Assembly, Fresh Elections; No-Trust Vote Dismissed

More Details Awaited Also Read - Nawaz Sharif Allegedly Attacked in UK; Daughter Maryam Calls For Imran Khan's Arrest Ahead Of No-Trust Vote