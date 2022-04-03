Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday notified that Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of the country. Earlier today, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it ‘unconstitutional’, following which Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly.Also Read - Section 144 Imposed In Islamabad, Pillion Riding Banned As Imran Khan Faces No-Trust Vote

Addressing the nation after the no-confidence motion was dismissed in Parliament, Imran Khan said he had asked Alvi to dissolve the Assembles and called for fresh elections. "I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," Khan said.

“I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them,” Imran Khan said in his address to the nation after the no-trust motion was dismissed in Parliament.