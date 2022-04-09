New Delhi: With Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, has decided to open the Supreme Court’s doors at 12 am, reports Pakistan’s Geo News quoting sources.Also Read - Test Blast at Supertech Twin Towers To Be Carried Out Tomorrow, Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements have been made outside the Pakistan National Assembly in Islamabad ahead of voting on no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, one of Imran Khan's close aides, warned that those who bought MPs will be responsible if "martial law is imposed in the country", reported Pakistani media.