Pakistan Political Crisis Latest Update: In high-octane midnight drama, Imran Khan was on Saturday night voted out of power as Pakistan Prime Minister after he lost the crucial trust vote in the National Assembly, becoming the first premier in the country’s history to be removed through a no-confidence motion. Imran Khan, 69, was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout. Imran Khan lost the no-trust motion as 174 members voted against him in Pakistan’s National Assembly.Also Read - Plea Filed in Islamabad High Court to Avoid Imposition of Martial Law after Fawad Chaudhary’s ‘Threat’

The joint Opposition – a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties – secured the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust the prime minister on a day full of drama and multiple adjournments of the lower house. Also Read - Imran Khan Rejects Reports Claiming Dismissal of General Bajwa

First PM to be ousted through no trust vote: It must be noted that no prime minister in Pakistan’s history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion and Imran Khan became the first premier whose fate was decided through a trust vote. Moreover, no Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also Read - Minister Close to Imran Khan Hints at Martial Law Being Imposed, Says Supreme Court ‘not above’ Parliament

The opposition had filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan’s insistence that he was being targeted as part of a foreign conspiracy with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, was dogged by claims of economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

Assembly Speaker, deputy speaker resign: Ahead of the trust vote, Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned minutes after the crucial session of the house resumed for after a break of over three hours. After announcing resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.

Imran Khan holds emergency meet: Earlier in the day, Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet as he vowed not to resign and “fight till the last ball”, even though his government was expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Khan chaired the emergency Cabinet meeting where it was decided that he should not resign. The emergency Cabinet meeting has taken many by surprise as Khan has little chance of surviving the no confidence motion against him.

Later, Khan met with a group of his favourite journalists, who are known for defending him in the talk-shows and rejected rumours about making any change in the army leadership

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who had instructed the relevant officials of the top court to open the doors at 12am, reached the apex court as the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is yet to allow voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan. Islamabad High Court’s doors are also being opened on the instructions of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, sources told news agency PTI.

Imran Khan, who has been saying that he will fight till the last ball, has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.