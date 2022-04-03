New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday is set to face a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Imran Khan, who has promised to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.Also Read - Nawaz Sharif Allegedly Attacked in UK; Daughter Maryam Calls For Imran Khan's Arrest Ahead Of No-Trust Vote
The 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician is facing the no-confidence motion which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion today (April 3) which will decide Imran Khan's political survival.
Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion: Top developments
- Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.
- Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.
- A defiant Khan has said that he will not resign despite losing the majority and insisted that he will “fight till the last ball” and face the vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly on Sunday.
- Hours before the voting, Khan urged the country’s youth to stage “peaceful protests” against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government. He told them that he has “more than one plan” for Sunday’s crucial vote on the no-confidence motion.
- Imran Khan has described the rebel lawmakers as “traitors” and said that they will be branded as such for the rest of their lives as he pleaded with them to come back and foil the Opposition’s attempt to topple his government.
- Imran Khan termed the opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), as a disgrace” to the country and said it was due their policies in the past that a foreign power was openly calling for regime change in Pakistan.
- Imran Khan on Friday claimed his life was in danger while asserting that he will not give up. He had also claimed that there was a “foreign conspiracy” to throw him out of power. He had shared some content of a letter – purportedly showing evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government – with his cabinet members and a selected group of journalists.
- No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Also, no prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.