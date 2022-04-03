New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday is set to face a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Imran Khan, who has promised to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him.Also Read - Nawaz Sharif Allegedly Attacked in UK; Daughter Maryam Calls For Imran Khan's Arrest Ahead Of No-Trust Vote

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician is facing the no-confidence motion which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion today (April 3) which will decide Imran Khan’s political survival. Also Read - ‘Captain Always Has Plan’: Imran Khan Exudes Confidence To Defeat No-Confidence Motion Today

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion: Top developments