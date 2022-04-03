New Delhi: As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion in National Assembly on Sunday, section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad. The administration in Islamabad has also banned pillion riding in order to prevent any untoward incident in the capital city.Also Read - ‘Captain Always Has Plan’: Imran Khan Exudes Confidence To Defeat No-Confidence Motion Today

Imran Khan is faced with the biggest challenge of his political career, as the opposition political parties join hands against him with an aim to end, not only his ruling government, but also his political career. The opposition parties have already confirmed support from the ruling coalition partners and many other defected members of Imran Khan’s ruling party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — who have decided to join the opposition benches against Khan.

On Saturday, Imran Khan urged the youth of Pakistan to stage “peaceful protests” against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking at a live question and answer session, Imran Khan said he had “more than one plan” for Sunday’s vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly. Terming it a “war for the future of the country, Khan said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.

“There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country,” he said.

The prime minister said the politics of Pakistan had reached a point where the people of the country had to take a call, the report said.

A society that stands with honesty and justice takes a new life. But when a society becomes neutral, it begins supporting the bad, he said.

“There’s a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government,” he said, noting that the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people.

“History never forgets those. And I want Pakistan’s history to not forget these traitors either. It is your responsibility. Don’t let them feel that you have forgotten,” he said.

“The official document says that if you remove Imran Khan, your relations with the US will get better, he said.

The prime minister said he will take legal action against those who “betrayed the nation, the report said.

“I met my lawyers today and we have a plan. We won’t let them go free. All of them will be punished. We will decide by tonight the kind of legal action we want to take against them,” he said.