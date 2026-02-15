Home

Big news from Pakistan, Imran Khan to come out of jail after 32 months, Shehbaz Sharif government announces transfer to...

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had assured that the former Pakistani prime minister would undergo a medical check-up and treatment at a facility with eye specialists.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to come out of jail after 32 months

New Delhi: In a major development, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to come out of jail for the first time in 32 months after the Pakistan government led by Shehbaz Sharif decided to transfer him from prison to a hospital for medical treatment. According to the reports, Khan has not received any legal relief in his cases but is being moved out for medical treatment related to his eyes. The development was announced by Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday.

It is important to note that the move comes at a time when opposition parties are staging a sit-in at Parliament House over concerns regarding Imran Khan’s health. According to Geo TV, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had assured that the former Pakistani prime minister would undergo a medical check-up and treatment at a facility with eye specialists.

Despite this assurance, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties continued their protest. Following this, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry formally announced that Khan would be shifted to a hospital.

Due course of law will be followed in Imran Khan’s Case

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry wrote on X that, “Considering Imran Khan’s health condition, it has been decided to shift him to a hospital and to form a medical board. Our government prioritizes humanity and the rule of law. It is the government’s responsibility to provide facilities to every prisoner in accordance with the law, and this responsibility will be fulfilled.”

While responding to allegations by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry said that sensitive issues like health should not be politicized. He added that propaganda or political point-scoring over Imran’s health should be avoided. “The government is fulfilling its responsibilities, and we want to assure everyone that Imran Khan will be fully taken care of.”

Here are some of the key details:

Imran Khan has been in jail since 2023 (the past 32 months)

He has reportedly lost 85 percent of the vision in one eye, according to a recent health report.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Supreme Court has directed that he be provided proper medical treatment.

PTI and other opposition parties have been protesting over this issue.

Lawyer Salman Safdar was appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

He met Imran in jail on Tuesday and submitted his report on Khan’s health to the Supreme Court.

Imran reportedly told Safdar that despite some recent treatment, he has lost 85 percent of vision in his right eye.

No Hospital Transfer Without Family’s Consent

Meanwhile. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opposed shifting its leader to any hospital without the consent of his family and personal doctors. The party, in its official statement, has said that Imran Khan’s medical examination should be conducted at least in the presence of a family member.

PTI further said that no medical treatment should begin in the absence of Imran’s personal doctors. The party warned that any attempt to conceal details about his health would not be tolerated. It added that the government would be responsible for the consequences of any secret or unilateral action.

