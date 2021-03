Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive of coronavirus, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed on Saturday. The news comes a day after the Pakistan PM took the Chinese vaccine for the viral disease. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide AKA Mandar Chandwadkar Shares Health Update After Testing COVID-19 Positive | WATCH

More details to follow…