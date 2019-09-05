New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has questioned the world’s silence on what he calls as ‘India’s atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir’. In a series of tweets which he shared on Thursday, he also touched upon what is happening in Assam where over 3 crore people were included while 19 lakh people were left out of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

In one of the tweets, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that India’s violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. He also asked if the international community’s humanity is dead when Muslims are being persecuted, and what message is being sent to the 1.3 bn Muslims across the world.

Today is the 32nd day of the siege of IOJK by the Indian Occupation Forces of the Modi Govt. Under cover of this siege, Indian forces have killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women & children. Men have been taken away & thrown into prisons across India. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2019

Hospitals have run out of medical supplies; basic necessities are in short supply but a communication blackout has deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world & their families. Despite this, tales of horror are finding their way into the international media. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2019

The world cannot feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938. The fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design of the Modi Govt with its ethnic cleansing & genocide of Muslims’ agenda in IOJK, in India itself (Assam) & beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2019

Pakistan has failed in its attempts to get international organisations on its side in connection with the matter related to Kashmir, but that has not stopped it from pushing forward its agenda. It has now decided to commemorate its Defence Day on Friday as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.

According to the Ministry of Interior, all offices throughout Pakistan will be closed at 15:00 (3pm) to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir and visit families of martyrs and monuments.

Last month, Pakistan had celebrated its 73rd Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support to the Kashmiri people.

The tension between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi withdrew Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on August 5.