‘I Knew About The Attack A Day Before’: Imran Khan After Assassination Attempt
Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister who was shot during a rally in Wazirabad, on Friday said he knew about the attack a day before.
New Delhi: Imran Khan, the former Pakistan prime minister who was shot during a rally in Wazirabad, on Friday said he knew about the attack a day before. “I already came to know a day before that there will be an attack on me,” Imran Khan said. Imran Khan made the remarks in a video address from a hospital as he sat in a wheelchair with his plastered leg.
Imran Khan said, “I have come from among the common people, my party wasn’t made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years.”
Imran Khan suffered bullet injuries in his leg after
