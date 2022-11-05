Imran Khan Says THESE Three People Plotted To Kill Him

Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday claimed that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Major General Faisal plotted to kill him, according to a media report. He also said that three other persons, separate from the ones he had named in a tape stashed abroad, had plotted to kill him, reported Dawn. “How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism.”

Khan has alleged that the “government and its handlers” had planned to get him murdered in the same way former Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was killed, Dawn reported.

“Firstly, they accused me of blasphemy, they made tapes and released them and PMLN projected it, I knew who was doing it. It is very easy to find out because this is a digital world. So, first it was projected that I disrespected religion and then their plan was what they did in Wazirabad that a religious extremist killed Imran Khan,” claimed Khan reported by Dawn adding that he had already narrated this plan to the public during a September 24 rally.

“This [the attempted assassination] happened exactly according to the script,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Khan had claimed that four people plotted to kill him, stating that the “handlers” were taking the decisions at the back but the people were turning out to his rallies in record numbers, Dawn reported.

“Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad,” Khan said, adding that it would be released in case something happens adding that he received the information of this plot through the relationships he had formed while in power.