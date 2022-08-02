Imran Khan Took Donations From Dawood Ibrahim; Nawaz Sharif Got Money From Osama bin Laden: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been found guilty of receiving donations of billions of rupees from 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday gave its verdict on the foreign funding case after waiting for 8 years. 16 accounts of Imran’s party have been seized. This money will now belong to the Government of Pakistan.Also Read - What Is R9X Hellfire Ninja Missile, The Secret Weapon Used By US To Kill Al Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri

Imran Khan took money from Dawood Ibrahim

Recently, a special report by Pakistan’s investigative journalist Absar Alam was published in an Urdu newspaper. Absar Alam is the same journalist who was fired upon in 2021 after he made some revelations about the army and Imran. He received two bullet injuries. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights| Delhi Reports 15,06 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Fatalities In 24 Hours

However, Alam has revealed in a recent report that Imran and his party PTI had also received a hefty amount from India’s fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim. Journalist Alia Shah, who has been reporting for several international media houses, reiterated the same on social media. However, when Imran was the Prime Minister, he denied Dawood Ibrahim’s presence in Pakistan. Also Read - Pakistan Man Chops Off Cop's Ears, Lips For Having Illicit Relations With His Wife

Nawaz Sharif received money from Osama bin Laden

On 4 February 2021, Farooq Habib, the leader of Imran’s party PTI, made very serious allegations against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During that time Habib was also the chairman of an important parliamentary committee. He had said, “Nawaz Sharif and his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had received a huge amount from Osama, the former leader of Al Qaeda. Nawaz had also confessed this in front of the Election Commission.

“However, he managed to escape unscathed because it was around 1990 and during that time audits were a rarity. The money taken from bin Laden was then used to topple Benazir Bhutto’s government.”

According to Farooq, Jamiat Ulema leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman got funding from Libya and Iraq. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also got money from some terrorist organizations.