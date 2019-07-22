Opposition parties in Pakistan have reacted sharply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sunday address to a gathering in Washington arena during his maiden trip to the United States.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman called Imran Khan’s rally in DC an ’embarrassment’ to the nation. “Yesterday PM’s speech in D.C. crossed all boundaries of poor taste and norms. Diplomats in Islamabad were shocked and embarrassed for Pakistan at this polarising talk abroad. Forget the signal to investors that Pak is divided and unstable, he pointed to volatility as the new normal,” she said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised the premier saying Imran Khan was a ruler, not a leader.

“Pitty (sic) even when representing our country abroad Selected PM can’t get of his container. Imran is a ruler not a leader. Pakistan needs a leader who speaks for all Pakistanis not just himself. If government does opposition and opposition does opposition then who’s left to run the country?” Bhutto-Zardari asked on Twitter.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the focus of foreign tours should be “building a relationship based on understanding”.

“Imran Khan is selected, but he should also take care of the country’s honour. The PPP believes in the country’s independence and self-determination, which should be a political commitment of everybody speaking on international tours,” said Bukhari.