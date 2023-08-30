Imran Khan’s Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Extended Till Sept 13

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the the missing cipher case.

Islamabad: A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan till September 13 in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets. Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

Authorities decided on Tuesday to hold the hearing of the case inside the Attock district jail where Khan has been kept since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. According to Geo News report, Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Khan will remain in jail.

Khan was imprisoned after a district court sentenced him to three years in jail in the Toshakhana case on August 5. While the Islamabad high court suspended the jail sentence ordering his release, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader continued to remain in prison in the Cipher case, which is related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Khan has for long mentioned the missing cable as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to remove him as the prime minister in April last year. The purported cipher (secret diplomatic cable) contained an account of a meeting between US state department officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan last year.

