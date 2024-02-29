Imran Khan’s Letter To International Monetary Fund Surfaces

The PTI emphasized that the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, involving a public expenditure of approximately PKR 50 billion (or USD 180 million), experienced "widespread intervention and fraud in the counting of votes and compilation of results.

Imran Khan's Party To Sit In Opposition in Pakistan's Parliament; to Protest Against Poll Rigging

Islamabad: A letter penned down to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which according to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was written on the directives of party founder Imran Khan, has come to the fore, ARY News reported.

Trending Now

In the letter addressed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the Imran Khan-led party stated that a government without “legitimate representation, when imposed upon a country, carries no moral authority to govern, and, in particular, to carry out taxation measures.”

You may like to read

PTI Agrees With Terms of IMF

“In the last interaction held between Imran Khan and IMF representatives in 2023, PTI had agreed to support the IMF’s financing facility involving Pakistan on the condition and reassurance of a free and fair election in the country,” the letter stated, according to ARY News.

In the context mentioned above, the PTI highlighted that the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, 2024, involving a public expenditure of approximately PKR 50 billion (or USD 180 million), experienced “widespread intervention and fraud in the counting of votes and compilation of results.”

Member Countries’ Call For Transparent Investigation

“This intervention and fraud have been so brazen that the IMF’s most important member countries including the US, Britain, and countries forming part of the European Union, have called for a full and transparent investigation into the matter,” the letter also said.

“In view of the policies and principles the IMF stands for, there should be no doubt that the abuse of power by a small number of holders of public office to impose their likes and dislikes on Pakistan’s populace as aforesaid, and thus to ensure their continuing personal gain, would not be promoted or upheld by the IMF,” it added.

Electoral Fraud In The Country

The letter further read that not only PTI, but several other political parties in Pakistan, have called for an independent investigation into claims of intervention and electoral fraud in the country on and after February 8, 2024.

“These calls have, however, gone unheeded for more than two weeks now, suggesting that there is no fear of accountability or rule of law with respect to the subversion of the exercise by the people of Pakistan of their right to elect a government,” it also said.

Imran’s Request To IMF

In the letter, Imran Khan, called upon the IMF to give effect to the guidelines adopted by it with respect to good governance as well as conditionalities that must be satisfied prior to the grant of a finance facility that is to burden the people of Pakistan with further debt, as reported by ARY News.

“An audit of at least thirty per cent of the national and provincial assemblies’ seats should be ensured, which can be accomplished in merely two weeks,” it added.

“We do not call for the IMF to adopt the role of an investigative agency. There are at least two indigenous organisations in Pakistan, namely the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and PATTAN-Coalition 38 that have proposed comprehensive methodologies to conduct an audit of the General Elections 2024 which, with some modifications, could be implemented locally to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” it concluded, ARY News reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Agencies News on India.com.