New Delhi: A big drama unfolded in Pakistan Punjab's Assembly on Saturday as the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan allegedly manhandled Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The PTI members also allegedly pulled his hair, said GeoNews, despite the presence of guards after which Mazar quickly left the Punjab Assembly.

Also Read - I Will Be Dangerous Now, I Was Not When I Was In Power: Ex-Pakistan Imran Khan

The incident took place when Mohammad Mazari arrived to chair the session convened to elect the chief minister of Punjab, reported Geo News. The post has been lying vacant since Usman Buzdar’s, the then chief minister, handed over his resignation to former Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on April 1 which was accepted.

The brouhaha started when several PTI MLAs arrived inside the session’s assembly carrying ‘lotas’ (utensils) and started chanting “lota, lota” (turncoat), targeting those PTI MLAs who had defected from the party.

The session of the Punjab Assembly was called to elect the new chief minister of the province under the direction of the Lahore High Court, reported Dawn newspaper.

Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti, as per Dawn, had instructed Mazari to hold the chief minister’s election on April 16.