Imran Khan’s son big statement: Says Pakistan sliding towards dictatorship

Imran Khan’s son Sulaiman Isa Khan criticised Pakistan’s military-led establishment, accusing it of pushing the country towards dictatorship and citing his father’s prolonged imprisonment as an example.

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Imran Khan’s son big statement: Says Pakistan sliding towards dictatorship | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Sulaiman Isa Khan, the elder son of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday slammed the Pakistan government, accusing the leadership of pushing the country further towards dictatorship and highlighting his father’s prolonged imprisonment as an example. Sulaiman alleged inhumane treatment of his father in prison since he was jailed in 2023. Khan has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023.

Imran Khan’s family and international legal team have repeatedly raised concerns over his detention, treatment in custody and access to medical care.

When asked about whether the current Pakistani regime was sliding towards dictatorship over the treatment towards Imran Khan, Sulaiman highlighted the visible escalation of military influence in the country’s governance, adding that there was little doubt that the country’s establishment was involved in “torture and the arbitrary detention” of their father’s general conditions.

“I would say, with some of the actions we’ve seen, I think yes, undoubtedly. You can see the influence of the military in a lot of the torture and the arbitrary detention of our father’s general conditions. I don’t think there’s any doubt that the whole establishment is involved,” Sulaiman told ANI during a virtual press conference.

The press conference was organised to discuss Khan’s illegal detention and ongoing health challenges.

Sulaiman, alongside his brother Kasim Khan, International Counsel Jared Genser, and Advisor on International Affairs and International Media Sayed Bukhari, spoke out about the high-profile detention and the broader human rights situation in Pakistan.

Echoing the family’s deep concerns, Genser sharply criticised the state of democracy in Pakistan, placing the responsibility on military leadership. He accused Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir of leading an “authoritarian regime”, arguing that the case of ex-PM Khan reflected a wider erosion of democratic institutions.

“The actions that we’re seeing taken on Imran Khan and his wife’s cases are not the actions of a healthy, functioning democratic government,” Genser said.

He said that hundreds of cases had been brought against Khan on “fabricated charges”, adding that the former prime minister’s imprisonment should be viewed in the context of a broader crackdown on political activists.

“When you’re talking about repressing the fundamental human rights of thousands of activists, but also just the wider population, and all the ways in which the entire system is being manipulated in order to maintain an iron grip on power, there’s no doubt that General Munir is running an authoritarian regime,” Genser added.

The International Counsel said Khan’s imprisonment had acquired significance beyond the former prime minister himself, arguing that his continued detention could serve as a warning to others who might challenge the authorities.

“Imran Khan’s case is a bellwether for the direction the country is heading in,” he said, adding, “With him in prison, it’s very clear that the regime is trying to send a message to the people of Pakistan that they better not stand up.”

Genser said the message was particularly significant because Khan remains a globally recognised political figure.

“Imagine if we can do this to Imran Khan, who everyone in the world knows about. What could we do to you, someone who the world doesn’t know about?” he said.

The concerns over Khan’s imprisonment have also extended to his health and medical treatment in custody.

On August 18, a three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, led by Justice Shahid Waheed, directed authorities to move Khan from Adiala jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours for medical treatment and a comprehensive health evaluation.

The court also directed that Khan be examined by an independent medical panel comprising a cardiologist, eye specialist, general physician and his personal doctor, Dr Faisal Sultan.

The order was based on a prisoner’s fundamental right to healthcare under Pakistan’s Constitution.

However, authorities took him on August 20 to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a public hospital, where he was examined for several hours before being declared medically fit and returned to Adiala jail. Khan’s team alleges that a decoy convoy was sent from the jail towards Shifa, creating the impression that he had been taken there. It further alleges that Dr Sultan was waiting at Shifa and did not get an opportunity to examine Khan, while no independent medical panel was constituted.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture has also spoken out three times over the past year concerning Khan’s mistreatment, while the UN Committee Against Torture has also raised similar concerns. Khan’s Pakistan counsel is expected to file a motion before the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings over what his team describes as non-compliance with the court’s medical directive.

It is to be noted that Imran Khan’s Pakistan counsel is very likely to submit a motion before the Supreme Court requesting contempt proceedings in connection with ‘non-compliance with the court’s medical directive.’ Genser said the Pak former PM’s international legal team is planning a sustained campaign in order to gather global attention to his case.

“I can assure you that we are embarking on a sustained campaign of legal, political and public relations advocacy actions,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)