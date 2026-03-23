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Imran Khans third eye surgery performed at PIMS; former Pakistan PM is suffering from severe eye condition; What did doctors say?

Imran Khan’s third eye surgery performed at PIMS; former Pakistan PM is suffering from severe eye condition; What did doctors say?

Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, informed the Supreme Court that Khan had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye while in custody.

Imran Khan- File image

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, has undergone eye surgery for the third time. Hospital officials confirmed this development. The 73-year-old former Prime Minister of Pakistan suffers from a severe eye condition known as Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). A report regarding this condition was submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in January. He was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, where the eye procedure was performed. The former cricketer-turned-politician and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party received the third dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

Statement Issued by the Hospital

According to a statement released by the hospital, Imran Khan’s condition remains stable. The statement further noted that, typically, a course of three injections is administered. It is considered unlikely that Imran Khan will require a fourth injection. However, the statement added that the efficacy of the treatment is assessed after a period of four weeks. Therefore, a decision regarding the need for an additional dose will be made after four weeks. Khan has been in prison since August 2023. He is currently being held in the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, facing charges in connection with multiple legal cases.

What Did the Lawyer State?

The statement further indicated that following the administration of the injection, Imran Khan was kept under observation for a short period to ensure his condition remained stable. Subsequently, permission was granted for his transfer back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, informed the Supreme Court that Khan had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye while in custody, attributing this loss to negligence on the part of the prison administration. Khan’s party—the PTI—and his family have criticized the government for refusing to permit his personal physicians to examine him.

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