In A First, Indian-Origin Australian Senator Varun Ghosh Takes Oath On ‘Bhagavad Gita’

Indian-origin barrister Varun Ghosh has made history by becoming the first-ever Australian Senator to take the oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. This significant moment marks a milestone for diversity and inclusivity in Australian politics. Ghosh, a 38-year-old barrister at Francis Burt Chambers, has been officially chosen by the Labour Party to represent Western Australia (WA) in the Australian Senate.

Penny Wong, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and South Australia senator, warmly welcomed Ghosh in his new role. She acknowledged the historical significance of his swearing-in on the Bhagavad Gita, stating, “Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you’re the first at something, you’ve got to make sure you’re not the last.”

Welcome to Varun Ghosh, our newest Senator from Western Australia. Senator Ghosh is the first ever Australian Senator sworn in on the Bhagavad Gita. I have often said, when you’re the first at something, you’ve got to make sure you’re not the last. pic.twitter.com/kTLUZsx0iX — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) February 6, 2024

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his confidence in Ghosh’s abilities, stating that he will be a ‘great voice’ for WA. The Prime Minister had previously extended a warm welcome to Ghosh, emphasizing the importance of his inclusion in the team.

Ghosh’s appointment as a Senator makes him the second Indian-origin Australian in the Senate, following Dave Sharma, who was sworn in as a senator for New South Wales (NSW) in December. Ghosh’s journey into politics began when he joined the Labor party in Perth at the age of 17. He expressed gratitude for the honor of his preselection and highlighted his belief in the importance of accessible education for all.

Having received degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Western Australia, Ghosh further pursued his legal education as a Commonwealth Scholar in Law at the University of Cambridge. He gained valuable experience working as a finance attorney in New York and as a consultant for the World Bank in Washington, DC. Ghosh returned to Australia in 2015 and joined King & Wood Mallesons as a senior associate, specializing in dispute resolution for banks, resource companies, and construction companies.

