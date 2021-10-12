New Delhi: The West Asia country Kuwait on Tuesday issued that women will be allowed to register for the Country’s National Military Services, as reported by the local media. The Deputy Prime minister of Kuwait Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali-Al Sabah, announced the ministerial decision today, as of Oct 12, 2021. During the initial stage, the women applicants will serve in the field of medical and military support.Also Read - Will Not Handle Container Cargo From Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan From Nov 15: Adani Ports Says After Mudra Drug Haul

Earlier, he also served as the Minister of Defence. He further added, "Kuwaiti women have proven their achievements in several fields, and accordingly the approval was given for women to enter the military corps along with men."

For the past two decades, Kuwaiti women have been serving for the post of police officers. This two-decade journey now has paved new paths for women to join the country's national military services. As per the news agencies, Al Sabah has affirmed his full confidence in the Kuwaiti women's ability to bear the hardship of working in the national army.

The Western Asian country Kuwait has been making notable progress in the past few years in providing women the right to work in the different sectors, fields which were mostly dominated by men. Earlier in 2005, the country passed a bill that granted women the right to vote and run office. This bill led pavement to acquire parliamentary seats.