New York: For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center. Fireworks were also displayed that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson River, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - United States Issues its First Passport With 'X' Gender Marker | Details Inside

The Diwali-themed animation went live on Nov 2 at 6 PM and remained till Nov 4, 2021. Mark Domino of the Durst Organization said, “We are excited to create and curate the colourful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity.” Also Read - Russia Says It’s In Sync with United State, China, Pakistan on Taliban | Details Here

New York, the US: For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center. Fireworks were also displayed that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson River.#Diwali pic.twitter.com/N3QQoZWE1H — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2021

The Diwali-themed animation was organised by the Non-profit South Asian Engagement Foundation. The foundation, based in New Jersey, brought the All-American Diwali experience and was dedicated to the country’s first responders.

Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation said, “There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all.”

The New York Police Department(NYPD) conducted a ceremonial Colour Guard with One World Trade Center as the backdrop. Famous Singer, Actress Mary Millben, too, performed the US National Anthem along with a verse from the popular Diwali hymn, ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’.

Det. Annand Narayan, President of NYPD Desi said, “We’re so honoured that the first annual All-American Diwali is dedicated to the police officers of New York City. As a police officer of Indian origin, I’m particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city’s enduring spirit.”

