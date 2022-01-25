Islamabad: In a bid to boost religious tourism between India and Pakistan, the government in Islamabad has forwarded a proposal of the Pakistan Hindu Council, to Delhi to allow Hindu, Muslim and Sikh pilgrims to travel by air to India. This comes at a time when there complete standstill in trade and travel between India and Pakistan. As per a report by a Pakistani media outlet, tourists from the neighbouring country will also fly to India on January 29 on a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight for the first time in 75 years.Also Read - Australia to Tour Pakistan With a Full-Strength Squad, Says George Bailey

Till now, pilgrims from both country’s crossed borders on foot through the Wagha-Attari border or via Samjhauta Express train. Also Read - "Pakistan's PM Urged Me To Induct Sidhu In Cabinet", Says Former CM Amarinder Singh Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Election | WATCH

Quoting Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar, The Express Tribune report said an agreement was reached between the PIA and Air India for the promotion of religious tourism between the two neighbouring countries. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: India or Pakistan - Who Will Win? Shoaib Akhtar Makes BOLD Prediction

As per the pact, both airlines would operate special flights in this regard. A group of Pakistani tourists would depart from Lahore airport on January 29 and will return on February 1, said the Pakistani News outlet.

During the three-day visit to India, the Pakistani pilgrims would visit the dargah of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, Jaipur, Agra, Mithra, Haridwar and the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in Delhi.

Dr Ramesh said that the visit would cost USD 1,500 to each pilgrim and an additional USD 200 would also be charged if they want a separate room during their stay in Agra and Delhi, The Express Tribune reported.

Notably, as per an agreement inked between Pakistan and India in 1974, the pilgrims can visit religious sites of both countries. The Waqf Property Board and the ministry of religious affairs arrange the arrival and departure of pilgrims.