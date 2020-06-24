New Delhi: In a big relief for the Hindu community living in Pakistan’s Islamabad, a proper temple, allowing them to offer their religious rituals without having to travel out of this city anymore, will be built. The temple complex will also have a cremation site, apart from the space for separate structures of other religious rites. Also Read - India Asks Pakistan to Reduce Staff Strength in Its High Commission by 50% Over Espionage Activity

"The Hindu community in Islamabad has been demanding a temple for a long time now. The population has also increased while many Hindu temple structures in the capital have been abandoned," Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi said.

"Besides, there is no crematorium in Islamabad," he added.

A simple ground breaking ceremony was also performed by Malhi in Islamabad’s H-9 sector area.

The Islamabad Hindu Panchayat has named the temple in Islamabad as Shri Krishna Mandir, to be constructed in a covered area of at least 20,000 square feet in H-9/2. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) allotted the area in 2017 as per the orders of the National Commission for Human Rights.

However, delay in fulfillment of formalities like approval of site map by the CDA and other authorities, extended the overall process.

The construction approval of the Hindu temple in the capital comes at a time when Pakistan government has been criticizing the Modi-led government for oppressing the Indian Muslims, closing doors of mosques, allowing a Hindu temple to be made at the Babri Mosque site.