Home

News

In and around the Middle East: Israel PM Netanyahu shares big message ahead of PM Modis Israel visit

‘In and around the Middle East’: Israel PM Netanyahu shares big message ahead of PM Modi’s Israel visit

The statement given from Israeli PM is significant as it comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival in Israel on February 25.

(File)

PM Modi Israel visit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel on February 25 for a two-day official visit, marking his second trip to the country since his historic 2017 visit.

In remarks during Israel’s weekly Cabinet meeting earlier on Sunday and shared via posts on social media platform X from official channels, Israeli PM Netanyahu described the upcoming engagement as a key expression of the special relationship forged in recent years between Israel and India and what he called the “global power that is India”.

“On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi, will arrive in Israel. In the vision I see before my eyes, we will create a complete system of alliances around or within the Middle East. An axis of countries that see reality, the challenges, and the goals with one eye, facing the radical axis,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Netanyahu emphasised the personal friendship between him and PM Modi, noting that they speak frequently via phone and visit each other.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“We are personal friends,” the Israeli PM said, highlighting the warmth in bilateral ties between the two countries. Israeli PM Netanyahu outlined his vision for the visit as advancing a broader strategic framework.

The Israeli PM envisions building a comprehensive alliance system — described as a “hexagon of alliances” — in and around the Middle East, uniting like-minded nations to collectively address regional challenges and counter radical forces.

“We have a unique alliance, and in my opinion also a historic one, with the US — both state-to-state and my personal relations with President Trump. This alliance does not mean that we are not seeking additional alliances — on the contrary, we are constantly nurturing them,” Netanyahu said.

The agenda for PM Modi’s February 25-26 visit includes his addressing the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) in the afternoon, a joint visit to Yad Vashem — the Holocaust memorial — with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and participation in an innovation event in Jerusalem focused on high-tech collaboration, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other emerging technologies.

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.