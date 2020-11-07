Dhaka: In a never-heard-of-before initiative, a madrasa has opened in Bangladesh’s Dhaka meant for members of the transgender community. In the report on Friday, bdnews24 said that over 100 students of any age can study in the Dawatul Quran Third Gender Madrasa, situated on a 1,200 square-feet second floor of a three-storey building at the Lohar Bridge Dhal in Kamrangirchar. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Announces Flights Between Delhi, Dhaka From Nov 5 | Check Ticket Fare, Schedule Here

Welcoming the initiative, a transgender person, Niki, told bdnews24: “I left home when I was five or six years old. I’ve stepped into a madrasa again after so many years. It’s a moment of immense joy for me.” Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces 8 New Flights Between India, Bangladesh From Nov 5 | Details Here

The madrasa authorities have also planned to launch a separate department of technical education for the transgender people. Also Read - International Flights: Looking to Fly to/From India-Bangladesh? Flights to Resume From Oct 28 Under Air Bubble Pact | Check Details

At the inauguration on Friday, 40 transgender persons were enrolled.

In 2013, the Bangladesh government passed a policy recognising the members of the transgender community as of the “third gender”.

The Election Commission allowed the registration of the transgender people as “third gender” voters the following year.

Community members have also contested elections.

There are up to 1.5 million transgender people in Bangladesh.

(With agency inputs)