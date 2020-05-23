Beijing: For the first time since the pandemic bagan in the central city of Wuhan late last year, China reported zero infections on Saturday. The offical number of cases in the country now stands at 82,971, while the death toll at 4,634. Also Read - Finally! Amid Mounting Pressure, China's Wuhan Bans Eating & Hunting of Wild Animals

Notably, this comes a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the fight against Coronavirus.

Further, China's Hubei province reported 35 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, while 32 were released from quarantine. The total number of such cases under medical observation was 284 by Thursday.

Beijing has frequently been attacked by the US for not acting in time and covering up the pandemic.